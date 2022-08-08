TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
- Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
- Clinton awarded $250,000 bike trail grant
- A BEAUTIFUL VIEW: Mural will add splash of color to downtown Fulton
- Five vying for Miss Clinton County title
- Hungry for some great Mexican food, fellow Taste Travelers?
- Bird flu is present
- MercyOne Clinton nurse receives scholarship to continue medical education
- City Council will appoint to fill vacant at-large seat
