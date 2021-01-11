TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- A toxic home
- Cardiologist returns to Clinton's MercyOne
- Clinton man charged with sex abuse
- Firefighters battle 60-foot flames at biodiesel plant
- Clinton High graduate nabs solo show at New York gallery
- Camanche's Michelle Stewart bowls first 300 game
- Lucas granted suspended sentence in sex abuse case
- 'It's time:' Gorman retires after 65 years in retail
- ACCIDENTS: Clinton County Sheriff's Office
- City Council to address sale of Fourth St. buildings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.