TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man accused of fatally shooting dog
- Small Business Saturday brings mixed results to downtown Clinton
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder
- NHL Standings
- NHL Standings
- Council awards bid for farmers market pavilion
- Discovery Center hosts Milk & Cookies With Santa on Saturday
- Assenmacher continues journey on 'Survivor'
- Clinton Area Rod Club has drive to help students succeed
- Be thankful for the pugnacious Zelensky's magnificent resistance to suppression
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.