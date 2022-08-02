TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tags

Trending Video