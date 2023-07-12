TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
- 2023 CHAPY Awards set for July 26th
- Citizens First Bank announces new director, CEO appointments
- Clinton woman found shot outside MercyOne dies
- Trenkamps three run homer, Kluevers complete game powers Rebels to State
- A MAN WITH A PLAN: Clinton man pushes for addiction recovery center
- Camanche trapshooters find success at state meet
- CHS educator Galusha memorialized with upcoming run/walk
- NEW LAWS: Clinton schools will 'tweak' board policy
- Former Lyons church renovated into event center
- Clinton Franciscans celebrate Jubilees
