TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Trending Video