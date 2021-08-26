TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
