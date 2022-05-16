TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MESA [mdash]Larry Neal Moldermaker passed away September 1, 2021 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Mesa, AZ where he resided. He was born September 15, 1942 to George and Ellamae (Voss) Moldermaker of Fulton, IL. Larry graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 with academic hono…
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
