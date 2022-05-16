TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

