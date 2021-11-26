TODAY: A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 11 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tags

Trending Video