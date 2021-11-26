TODAY: A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 11 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Weather
Obituaries
David Hickey, 70 of Clinton, died Tuesday, November 23rd. In following David's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of life will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM Saturday, December 4th at Pape Funeral Home. Services 7:00 PM.
ELIZABETH [mdash] Donald L. Price, age 87, Master Storyteller, previously of Clinton, IA and Elizabeth, IL passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, IA. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Law Jones Funeral Ho…
