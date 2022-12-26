TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

