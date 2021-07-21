TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Widespread haze before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rita Gordon, 75, of Clinton passed away July 17, 2021 at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. Arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Home. www.lemkefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct
- Erie man charged in fatal crash
- Authorities release name of man killed on U.S. 30 bridge
- Tate seeks new trial, conviction reversal
- Camanche High School principal resigns
- Clinton County District Court activity
- City of Clinton building permits
- Bickford's Hometown Store opens doors
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- City returning to normal bi-weekly recycling pickup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.