TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Widespread haze before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

