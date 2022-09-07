TODAY: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

