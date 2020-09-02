TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

