TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
