TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 51. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. WEDNESDAY: Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

