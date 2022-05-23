TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 51. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. WEDNESDAY: Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
FULTON [mdash] Thursday May 19, 2022 saw the passing of a true Son of Fulton when Warren Wiersema, 95, passed away. Born 2/1/1927 to Burnie and Jeanette Wiersema, Warren was the oldest of three siblings, sister Gloria and brother Bruce, both of whom preceded him in death. Warren grew up on 1…
