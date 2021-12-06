TODAY: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
NASHVILLE [mdash] Mr. Kenneth Pestka, age 77, of Nashville, MI, passed away Wednesday, November 17th, at Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings MI.
