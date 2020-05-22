TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
