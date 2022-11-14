TODAY: Snow. High near 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

