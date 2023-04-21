TODAY: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
