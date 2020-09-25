SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tags