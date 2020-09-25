SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James R. Petersen, 79, of Clinton passed away on Monday September 21, 2020. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whiteside County announces possible COVID exposure
- Residents escape house fire Monday morning
- Seeking the cure: MercyOne part of national convalescent plasma study
- Judge defers sentence in felony drug case
- Sheriff's candidates debate jail use
- Police arrest Stockton men for discharging firearm
- City begins third Gut-Rehab project
- LyondellBasell receives top safety award second year in row
- Football roundup: Camanche, Easton Valley win; Clinton, Central DeWitt fall
- High school football previews: Week 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.