TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.