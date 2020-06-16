TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Harlan Brunner, 82, of Savanna, Illinois, died June 14, 2020. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Mt. Carroll Church of God, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. Visitation:4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Church.
