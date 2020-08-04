TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

