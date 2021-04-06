TODAY: A chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 49. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
