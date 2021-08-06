TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Weather
Obituaries
Robert A. Wilson, 68, of Camanche, Iowa, died Friday at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory
James P. Irvine 78 of Clinton, died Thursday Aug. 5th at West Wing Place, DeWitt. Graveside service 1:00 PM Monday Aug. 9th at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation held Monday 11:00 AM until service at Pape Funeral Home.
Mary Shaw passed away August 2. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 6th at Law Jones FH in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
