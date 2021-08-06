TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.  SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

