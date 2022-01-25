TODAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -25. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Thomas Joseph Bennett, 72, of Grundy Center, IA, died January 23, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.bosmarenkes.com for service details.
Henry Nickolas Knudsen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday at his home in Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
LuluBelle "Lou" Marie Turner, 86, of Clinton, IA, passed away Saturday at West Wing, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two local residents win lottery jackpots
- Navigator drops Clinton County from pipeline plans
- Determann announces bid for Iowa House
- Wolfe will not seek re-election to Iowa House
- Bob Lueders Invitational: A Saturday of tradition
- A HELPING HAND: Clinton hardware store rises to top in fundraising campaign
- Kinkaid re-enters wrestling in dominant comeback fashion
- County COVID case numbers climb
- University of Iowa 2021 fall semester dean's list honorees announced
- Clinton's Drive to Prosperity on track
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.