TODAY: Snow likely before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 and 10 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 58. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tags