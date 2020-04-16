Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.