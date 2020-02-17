TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Northwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Gene Schmidt, 93, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at home. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. Complete Obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Vivian (Nielsen) Peters age 91 of Clinton, died Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at MercyOne North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Troi Ann Betts, 58, of Clinton, passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
