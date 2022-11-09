TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

