TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. THURSDAY: A chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

