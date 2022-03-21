TODAY: Rain. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Rain. Low around 45. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

