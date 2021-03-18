TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 26. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 55. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tags

Trending Video