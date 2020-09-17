TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 46. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 69. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Progress: Clinton business owners bring back their childhood
- Prince of Peace’s Blount wins boys race, Clinton’s Sattler wins girls race at Northeast Invite
- Camanche rolls Tipton on rain drenched night
- Deputy sheriff: Vote for Greenwalt
- All Clinton students qualify for free lunches
- Queens serve up unprecedented wins in Eldridge
- DeMoss charged with drug violations, forgery
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- School board changes contractors for parking lot project
- Nestle and Timken expansions underway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.