TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 46. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 69. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

