TODAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
