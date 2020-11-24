TODAY: Rain, mainly before 5 p.m. Temperature rising to near 49 by 11 a.m, then falling to around 40 during the remainder of the day. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
