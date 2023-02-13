TODAY: Rain. High near 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Rain likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. THURSDAY: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.

