TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. THURSDAY: Rain. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. FRIDAY: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Tags

Trending Video