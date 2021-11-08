TODAY: A chance of sprinkles before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A chance of sprinkles before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald Foster of Morrison; died November 4, 2021. Services arranged by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. www.bosmarenkes.com
Elizabeth (Betty) McDonald-Grindley, age 85, passed away on October 26, 2021 in a nursing facility in Coralville, Iowa, after battling breast cancer and Alzheimer's. For the complete obituary go to https://GayandCiha.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Mail carrier's actions may have saved a life
- Henricks sent to prison in meth, theft case
- Adoption inspires DeWitt woman to create business
- Pruett elected mayor of Camanche
- Richards sentenced in incest case
- Camanche OKs detour plan during roundabout build
- Schemers will serve 1st Ward
- City amends calendar parking rules
- Today's events
- DOME-BOUND: River Hawks heading to state semis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.