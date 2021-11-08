TODAY: A chance of sprinkles before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A chance of sprinkles before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

