TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tags

Trending Video