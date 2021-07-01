TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 64. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tags

Trending Video