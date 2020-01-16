TODAY: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 4 p.m. High near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. TONIGHT: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 2 a.m., then snow and freezing rain. Patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. Temperature rising to around 32 by 3 a.m. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow between 7 a.m. and noon. Patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Breezy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.