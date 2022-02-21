TODAY: Rain before noon, then a chance of drizzle between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Some thunder is also possible. Temperature rising to near 41 by 9 a.m., then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

