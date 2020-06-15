TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 64.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Carolyn J. Carter-Brown, 69, of Clinton passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at MercyOne-Clinton. Arrangements are being handled by Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, visit Carolyn's full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Richard Peterson, 75, of Sabula, Iowa died Thursday, June 11, 2020. A visitation: 12:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, followed by a family Celebration of Life service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family seeks closure after mother's body discovered
- Mayor: Clinton returning to normal
- CORONAVIRUS CONTROVERSY: Amid allegations, Harbor Crest says it followed coronavirus protocol
- 2019-2020 CHAPY winners announced
- No one injured in Clinton fires Thursday
- Main charged with arson
- River front improvement projects planned over summer
- Man dies in farm accident Saturday in Jackson County
- MercyOne Clinton welcomes new providers
- Clinton schools prepare Return to Learn plan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.