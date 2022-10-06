TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 68. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 6
- Naeve Family Beef announces soft opening of Camanche-based retail store
- Skyline hires executive director
- Clinton resident to lead Ascentra’s South 14th Street Branch
- South Bridge to open to traffic tomorrow
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings week 4
- Immanuel Lutheran congregants gift closing church's funds
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings through week 3
- Penalties prove to be costly once again as the River Kings come up short on Homecoming
- Meyers qualifies for State, tying for 6th place at sectionals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.