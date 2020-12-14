TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 21. Northeast wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Down the lane and up the hill, the Voss home shines brighter each year
- Remembering the forgotten: 12-year-old's gift becomes yearly tradition
- MOVING FORWARD: L-Kings looking ahead after MLB announces cut
- Put a ring on it
- FULL MLB PRESS RELEASE: MLB cuts Clinton LumberKings
- Civil suit filed in fatal crash involving firetruck
- Prospect League, Frontier League both viable destinations for LumberKings
- Another housing development draws traffic questions
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.