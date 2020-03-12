Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.