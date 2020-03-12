TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Harold Hand, 95, died March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, DeWitt with 10:30 a.m. Mass Saturday in church. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Gwendolyn M. Morris, 78, of Clinton, passed away Monday at Genesis Medical Center - East. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- A walk down memory lane: Sweetheart Bakery celebrating 70 years
- Clinton residents preparing for massive cleanup ahead of film crew arrival
- Clinton graduate heading to golf hall of fame
- Fourth Avenue break-ins reflect 'broken window' theory
- State: Camanche powers past conference foe Monticello in quarterfinals
- Dan Beck: An Iowa coaching institution
- Addiction support group bringing hope to Fulton
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Diaz charged with drug offenses
- Callan to retire from private practice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.