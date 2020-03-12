TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

