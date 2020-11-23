TODAY: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. High near 43. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Rain. Low around 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. WEDNESDAY: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

