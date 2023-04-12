TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. SATURDAY: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found unresponsive in burning vehicle, pronounced dead at MercyOne
- Clinton woman wins $50,000 lottery prize
- MLB Standings
- LOOKING AHEAD: Futuristic mural will adorn Clinton's stadium
- MLB Standings
- YWCA Woman of Achievement honorees announced
- BUILDING TO BREW: Great Revivalist close to opening doors
- Angel, Sattler, Moeller, Seeser and Simpson highlight Assumption Co-Ed Invitational
- Teacher: Proud to be part of local treasure that is Clinton Community College
- Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s 'Voices of Praise' to present cantata
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.