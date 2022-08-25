TODAY: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man wanted as person of interest arrested on drug warrant
- Three Camanche yards win Hometown Pride competition
- ALL ABOARD?: Camanche residents declare opposition to railroad merger
- Tensions surface as county Human Resources office loses two staff members
- Clinton girl saves choking grandma
- Determan appointed to Clinton City Council
- Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
- One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash
- Accidents
- County commits remaining ARPA dollars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.