TODAY: Rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. High near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 37. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold In Clinton
- Honor Roll: Clinton Middle School
- ASHFORD PROPERTY: Supervisors approve development agreement draft
- MercyOne Clinton welcomes new nurse to family practice
- Pritzker’s windmill flip will be a flop in much of Illinois
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton High School
- Local wrestlers compete in first ever Iowa Girls Wrestling State Tournament
- UPDATED: Northeast Middle/High School honor rolls
- Iowa voids Illini students' tickets when it discovers prank
- Honor Roll: Camanche High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.