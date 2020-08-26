TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Former paraeducator charged with sex abuse
- Derecho topples bald eagle trio’s nest
- Investor begins restoration of Volckman building
- $3.6M settlement reached in Whiteside County deputy crash case
- Governor's rules control local schools
- Clinton man charged with sex abuse
- Police: 3 people killed in traffic crash in Davenport
- SHERIFF: Man shoots at deputy's squad car, is later found dead
- Camanche schools mandate mask use
- Iowa orders largest district to reopen schools despite COVID
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.